Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 22,544 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 237.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,579. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

