Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,598 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

