Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 57,657 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,657 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 6,750,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,299,666. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

