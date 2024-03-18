Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $445,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. 549,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,607. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

