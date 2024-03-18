Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock worth $34,245,776. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

