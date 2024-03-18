Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 1,937,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,185. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

