Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,424 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $117,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 105,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,078,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

