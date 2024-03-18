Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 2,258 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

