Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $149.80 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,429 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for about 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 1.48% of Service Co. International worth $149,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SCI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,458. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

