Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $179.68 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $179,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,390,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $787.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $714.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.72. The firm has a market cap of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.