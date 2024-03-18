Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $201.40 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233,881 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Prologis worth $201,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,698,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,803. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

