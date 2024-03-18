Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $24.15 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $61.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,499.51. 631,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,667.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,502.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

