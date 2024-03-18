Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 106 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.07. 562,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,578. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. StockNews.com lowered Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

