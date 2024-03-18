Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 13,855 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 1.70% of Middleby worth $134,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 29.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 662,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,026. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

