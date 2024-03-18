Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 4,550 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.26. 4,123,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.