Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 647 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $277.04. 1,651,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,025. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.02.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

