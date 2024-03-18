Sardar Biglari Buys 4,030 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,030 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $223.22 per share, with a total value of $899,576.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,100,155.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,009 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $247.61 per share, with a total value of $249,838.49.

On Monday, March 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 2,057 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $242.97 per share, with a total value of $499,789.29.

On Friday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,106 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.73 per share, with a total value of $279,519.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari bought 674 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56.

On Monday, March 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,698 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78.

Shares of NYSE:BH traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.24. 6,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $458.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $218.50.

BH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

