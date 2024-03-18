Sareum (LON:SAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.50

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 615020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.26).
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 58.87. The stock has a market cap of £12.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of -0.69.
Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
