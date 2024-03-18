SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises approximately 7.2% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.90. The stock had a trading volume of 187,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.72. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.