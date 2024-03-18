Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

