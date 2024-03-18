Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.47. 1,666,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,050,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

