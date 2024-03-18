Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 376,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,132. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.