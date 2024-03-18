Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. 869,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

