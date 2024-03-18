Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,174 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after acquiring an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 239,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,004. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

