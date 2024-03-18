Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.