Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.9% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. 830,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,919. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

