Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. 501,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,608. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.