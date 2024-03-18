Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TPST opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

