SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of SE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 4,067,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100,240. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 240.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

