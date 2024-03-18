Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 5.0 %
Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
