Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

