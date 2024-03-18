Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 858,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 58.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 50.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 69,132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 203,182 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

