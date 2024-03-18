Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Service Stream Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

Get Service Stream alerts:

About Service Stream

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.