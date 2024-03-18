Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Service Stream Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.
About Service Stream
