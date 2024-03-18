Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $77.50

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.50, but opened at $70.14. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 918,067 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 7.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

