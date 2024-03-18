Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

The Pebble Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 61.52 ($0.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.99. The company has a market cap of £103.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,240.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,623.96). 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.