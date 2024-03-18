Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 7.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $3.35 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.81.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
