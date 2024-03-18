Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Grows By 13.2%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Absci by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

ABSI opened at $4.90 on Monday. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

