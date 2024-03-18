Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Grows By 16.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AEON Financial Service Price Performance
AEOJF stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.01.
AEON Financial Service Company Profile
