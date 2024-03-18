Short Interest in AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) Grows By 16.6%

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,374,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 14th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEOJF stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. AEON Financial Service has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

AEON Financial Service Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area. It is involved in processing, banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, credit guarantee, acquiring, Internet, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, guarantee, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities.

