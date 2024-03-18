Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Increases By 14.3%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Alamo Group stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.23.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.22). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.