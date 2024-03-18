Short Interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Decreases By 10.7%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Featured Articles

