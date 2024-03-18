Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 6.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

