Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Rises By 11.9%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APLT shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.