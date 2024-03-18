Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Declines By 6.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 7.6 %
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
