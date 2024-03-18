Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Declines By 6.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 874,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

