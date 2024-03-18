Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rises By 9.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 25,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
View Our Latest Report on Ares Capital
Institutional Trading of Ares Capital
Ares Capital Stock Performance
ARCC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Further Reading
