Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 5.9%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 916,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 91,496 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

