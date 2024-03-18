Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Decreases By 6.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 593,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $37.84.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNW. B. Riley decreased their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

