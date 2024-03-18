Short Interest in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Grows By 14.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 21,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $9.17 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 5,147.48%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,743,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after buying an additional 8,154,938 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after buying an additional 7,303,015 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,540,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,121,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.