Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Declines By 10.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bolloré Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

