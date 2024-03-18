Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Drops By 6.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Down 17.5 %

BFRGW stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 1,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,942. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.