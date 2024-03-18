Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Decreases By 6.4%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. 5,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

